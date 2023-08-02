Paradice Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Rollnick Building Denver, CO 80206

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $1.29Bil. The top holdings were ITT(6.40%), UNVR(6.12%), and CHX(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paradice Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NPO by 154,084 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.15.

On 02/08/2023, EnPro Industries Inc traded for a price of $119.29 per share and a market cap of $2.48Bil. The stock has returned 19.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EnPro Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HDB by 171,870 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.92.

On 02/08/2023, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $67.19 per share and a market cap of $124.93Bil. The stock has returned 0.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HDFC Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33 and a price-sales ratio of 9.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 134,297 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.34.

On 02/08/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $94.55 per share and a market cap of $490.34Bil. The stock has returned -21.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-book ratio of 4.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.91 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought 195,605 shares of NAS:NUVA for a total holding of 1,390,688. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.48.

On 02/08/2023, NuVasive Inc traded for a price of $46.91 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned -4.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NuVasive Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 51,644-share investment in NAS:NOVT. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.98 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Novanta Inc traded for a price of $167.8 per share and a market cap of $5.99Bil. The stock has returned 20.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novanta Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 82.66, a price-book ratio of 11.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.43 and a price-sales ratio of 7.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.