TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $1.14Bil. The top holdings were SPY(16.41%), IVV(16.08%), and VOO(14.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 490,000 shares in NAS:QQQM, giving the stock a 4.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.53 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $127.49 per share and a market cap of $7.04Bil. The stock has returned -12.07% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a price-book ratio of 5.99.

During the quarter, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE CO bought 522,000 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 1,307,000. The trade had a 3.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $92.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $20.36Bil. The stock has returned -7.05% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.91.

During the quarter, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE CO bought 226,500 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 410,800. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $208.88 per share and a market cap of $286.92Bil. The stock has returned -5.86% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

During the quarter, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE CO bought 124,500 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 296,500. The trade had a 3.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.73.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $369.61 per share and a market cap of $44.96Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a price-book ratio of 6.93.

During the quarter, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE CO bought 675,500 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 1,940,500. The trade had a 2.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.02.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $48.84 per share and a market cap of $16.29Bil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

