MTC Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were LQD(15.25%), AGG(14.21%), and VTV(12.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MTC Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MTC Wealth Management LLC bought 109,611 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 272,058. The trade had a 6.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.77.

On 02/08/2023, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.33 per share and a market cap of $38.82Bil. The stock has returned -10.15% over the past year.

MTC Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 84,102 shares. The trade had a 4.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $85.70Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

MTC Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 47,080 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.29.

On 02/08/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.34 per share and a market cap of $24.07Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

MTC Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 3,092 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $144.51 per share and a market cap of $104.94Bil. The stock has returned 1.12% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

MTC Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 3,384 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.31 per share and a market cap of $27.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

