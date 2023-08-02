GHE, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $105.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(16.20%), ADBE(7.22%), and LOW(4.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GHE, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GHE, LLC bought 44,628 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 45,428. The trade had a 4.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.37.

On 02/08/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $106.825 per share and a market cap of $122.77Bil. The stock has returned 14.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GHE, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 31,479 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.79000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $77.26000000000001 per share and a market cap of $39.22Bil. The stock has returned -0.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-book ratio of 27.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GHE, LLC bought 20,547 shares of NYSE:PGR for a total holding of 28,811. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.72.

On 02/08/2023, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $138.7 per share and a market cap of $81.13Bil. The stock has returned 27.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 118.55, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GHE, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 9,075 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.19.

On 02/08/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $140.02 per share and a market cap of $330.33Bil. The stock has returned -10.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-book ratio of 7.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GHE, LLC bought 2,961 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 22,555. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 02/08/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $383.82 per share and a market cap of $175.71Bil. The stock has returned -24.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-book ratio of 12.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.41 and a price-sales ratio of 10.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

