Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 22, 2023

PARIS, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations

The webcast can be accessed live at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/762016982

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 187102 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

  • USA: +1 646 664 1960
  • France: 09 70 73 39 58
  • Germany: 032 22109 8334
  • Switzerland: 022 518 90 26
  • United Kingdom: 020 3936 2999

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

Jason Hershiser – Investor RelationsDelphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 988-0600Phone: +1 443 420 7860
[email protected][email protected]
