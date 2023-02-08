Infectious disease specialist Dr. Regis A. Vilchez is appointed CMO of MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2023

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai MicuRx Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("MicuRx," 688373) announced recently that it has appointed Regis A. Vilchez, MD, PhD, an experienced R&D biopharmaceutical executive and infectious disease expert, as Chief Medical Officer of its American subsidiary, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He oversees new drug development programs and clinical activities in the United States, Europe and other regions.

Dr. Vilchez earned an M.D. from the Universidad Autónoma de Centro América in Costa Rica and a Ph.D. from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, the United States. He completed an internal medicine residency at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, a clinical infectious diseases fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh, and a molecular virology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine. Prior to entering the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Vilchez was full time faculty in the Departments of Medicine and Molecular Virology & Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Vilchez has served in multiple R&D roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Roche, Abbott/AbbVie, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and other smaller biotechnology companies. In those roles, Dr. Vilchez has been a key contributor to the global development of new therapies such as Vicriviroc, Victrelis, Viekirax, Technivie, Ocaliva, Terlivaz, and StrataGraft.

Dr. Vilchez has co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications in high impact biomedical journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, and Clinical Microbiology Reviews.

The leadership of Dr. Vilchez will enhance MicuRx's global R&D programs and clinical activities. MicuRx is rapidly expanding its business and assembling an international expert team with extensive experience and an innovative spirit to develop a robust global R&D organization. Moving forward, MicuRx will remain focused on advancing its anti-infective product pipeline, and provide more effective and safer treatment options for patients around the world.

