Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 08, 2023

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on February 06, 2023, Bram Schot, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has disposed of 150 Leonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Shell, Unilever (ISIN: CH0470808913), with a nominal value of €1,000 each. These certificates are cash settlement instruments of which payment of a conditional coupon depends for 1/3 on the development of the price of the Shell Shares on Euronext Amsterdam and, as such, is a financial instrument linked to the Shell Shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Bram Last Name(s) Schot 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Leonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Shell, Unilever with a nominal value of €1,000 each; a financial instrument linked to Shell Shares Identification Code CH0470808913 Nature of the transaction Disposal of Leonteq Express Euro Denominated Certificates on ING, Shell, Unilever (ISIN: CH0470808913), with a nominal value of €1,000 each. Currency EUR Price €1007.70 Volume 150 (with a nominal value of €1,000 each) Total €151,155.00 Aggregated information







Volume



Price



Total



150 (with a nominal value of €1,000 each)



€1007.70



€151,155.00 Date of transaction February 06, 2023 Place of transaction Outside of trading venue

