CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. ( DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that João Siffert, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.designtx.com and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC™ gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC™ molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. Design is currently evaluating its lead GeneTAC™ small molecule, DT-216, in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with Friedreich ataxia. The company is also advancing programs in Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type-1. Discovery efforts for multiple other serious degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions are also underway, including for fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, Huntington disease, spinobulbar muscular atrophy, and C9orf72-amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/frontotemporal dementia. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

