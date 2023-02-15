Perfect Corp. Receives MLPS 2.0-Compliant Status Helping Beauty and Fashion Brands Meet China's National Cybersecurity Standards

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Perfect+Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced that their proprietary Cloud Console and full suite of AI and AR virtual try-on solutions are compliant with the Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Multi-Level Protection Scheme.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005164/en/

1012_710_MLPS_Image.jpg

Compliance with the China Multi-Level Protection Scheme reiterates Perfect Corp.’s unwavering commitment to data security and protection (Graphic: Business Wire)

Multi-Level Protection Scheme - China Cybersecurity Compliance Standard

The Multi-Level Protection Scheme known as MLPS 2.0—which is regulated by the Ministry of Public Security—is an important cybersecurity compliance standard with which nearly all domestic and foreign companies operating in China must comply. MLPS 2.0 is overseen, implemented, and enforced by provincial, municipal, district and public security bureaus.

Meeting Industry-Standard Security Procedures in China

Certification of MLPS 2.0 compliance indicates that Perfect Corp. delivers industry-standard security procedures around information security within China, thereby reassuring partners that the highest level of information security is being met. Compliance with MLPS 2.0 also facilitates entry into the Chinese market for Perfect Corp.’s existing and future partners.

Reassuring Partners of Unwavering Commitment to Information Security

“We have always been committed to protecting the data of both the brands that we work with, and the end users of our solutions” shared Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Compliance with MLPS will further highlight this dedication, and will demonstrate to our partners our commitment to comply with data protection legislation in China.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect+Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005164r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005164/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.