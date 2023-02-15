C4 Therapeutics to Present at Two Virtual February 2023 Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) ( CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced that C4T management will participate in a fireside chat and a panel discussion at two upcoming virtual conferences in February.

Fireside Chat Details:

Event: SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 15 at 3:00 PM ET

Panel Discussion Details:

Event: 2023 Wells Fargo Targeted Protein Degradation Virtual Summit
Panel Title: Key Targets for Targeted Protein Degradation in Oncology and Potential Combo Strategies
Date/Time: Tuesday, February 21 at 12:00 PM ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentations.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) ( CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Solberg
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Loraine Spreen
Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
[email protected]

