GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider announced today it is expanding its technology partnership with Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX). GXO is developing advanced security solutions with RAD to improve the safety and efficiency of its customers’ logistics operations.



“GXO’s customers depend on our technological expertise and operational excellence and having a robust security program is a key part of the solution suite we offer,” said Thomas Nelson, Senior Director of Security at GXO. “By combining our logistics expertise with RAD’s innovative robotics, we’ve deployed even more cost-effective solutions that didn’t exist just a few years ago. We look forward to continuing our partnership with RAD as we increase safety and drive efficiencies for our customers.”

GXO’s commitment to new technology gives customers the benefits of improved performance, lower costs and greater end-consumer satisfaction. The company has been using RAD technology since 2018 and is in the process of implementing a wide assortment of robotic security devices across 15 sites. GXO plans to increase this initial deployment by nearly 20% in 2023. The devices perform a variety of tasks, including video surveillance and analytics, virtual barriers and added inventory security for high-value product, and they combine robotics with advanced video surveillance and analytics, artificial intelligence and software to enhance safety and security.

Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD, said, “It’s a pleasure to work with GXO on successfully deploying advanced security solutions. In 2022, we saw more deployments for GXO than in any other year of our partnership and we foresee many more fruitful years of working with GXO.”

GXO deploys RAD’s cost-effective security solutions to complement existing staff and enhance safety. Security robots perform repetitive tasks, often in remote locations, acting as a force-multiplier and immediately broadening the reach of human security staff.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

