Akamai Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Cloud WAAP

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience With the Product or Service

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, has been named a Customers' Choice in the January 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the fourth consecutive year.

akamai_logo__002_.jpg

Gartner® defines cloud web application and API protection platforms as those that, "mitigate a broad range of runtime attacks, notably the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) top 10 for web application threats, automated threats and specialized attacks on APIs. Cloud WAAPs are cloud-delivered services that primarily protect public-facing web applications and APIs."

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data collected represents a top-level synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT Enterprise professionals.

"Akamai's mission is to protect our customers and their entire web application footprint against an expanding range of threats with leading capabilities in App & API protection, Adaptive Security Engine, DDoS protection, bot management and more," said Rupesh Chokshi, SVP & General Manager, Application Security at Akamai. "We are honored to be recognized by our customers as we continue to secure applications and protect business in a rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Below are some testimonials from Akamai customers that contributed to the report:

"I have been using Akamai API Protector for several months now and have been extremely impressed with its performance and capabilities." - Information Security Associate, Banking

"It's a very good security product fully integrated with other Akamai products in the suite." - IT, Manufacturing

"Akamai AAP is a fully-featured WAF, including web attack detection, ddos protection, bot management and api protection. In addition to the outstanding production, the service team is quite professional and quick in response." - Security Engineering, IT Services

"Powerful Security Engine With A Wide Configuration Range" - ICT Manager, Manufacturing

To learn more about why Akamai is a Leader for Cloud WAAP, please visit: https://www.akamai.com/lp/report/gartner-names-akamai-a-cloud-waap-leader

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, Peer Contributors, 30 January 2023

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Web Application and API Protection, Peer Contributors, 22 March 2022

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Web Application Firewalls, Peer Contributors, 25 March 2021

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Web Application Firewalls, Peer Contributors, 10 February 2020

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Jim Lubinskas
Akamai Media Relations
703.907.9103
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE08321&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-recognized-as-a-2023-gartner-peer-insights-customers-choice-for-cloud-waap-301741356.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE08321&Transmission_Id=202302080632PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE08321&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.