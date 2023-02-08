iQIYI-presented Series The Knockout Achieves Record-breaking Popularity in China

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Feb. 8, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI-presented series The Knockout, which concluded on Feb. 1, received raving reviews from the audience and broke multiple records across platforms during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday. The show enjoyed a peak iQIYI content popularity index of 11,800, which broke the two-year record previously held by My Heroic Husband and makes the crime series the show with the highest popularity index in the history of iQIYI.

Poster_The_Knockout.jpg

According to data released by iQIYI Research Centre, during the CNY holiday, the popularity of The Knockout drove a 33% increase in users' viewing hours on iQIYI's drama channel. On Jan. 29, iQIYI app topped the App Store rankings in multiple categories, outperforming other popular apps such as WeChat and Douyin.

Capturing the audience with its thrilling story, tight plotlines, well-developed characters, and high production quality, The Knockout breaks the conventional perception typically associated with crime dramas. Since the CNY holiday, the 39-episode drama series, which weaves in scenes from 2000, 2006, and 2021 to depict the two-decade struggle between good and evil, continues to top the rankings charts compiled by prominent third-party data platforms in China. Additionally, the drama recorded strong performance in TV broadcast and reached a record high of 3.8% in its real-time peak viewership index on CCTV-8, the premier channel for drama viewing in China.

The Knockout also received critical acclaim from viewers. As of Feb. 7, the show attracted over 460,000 reviews from users on Douban, an influential Chinese media review platform, where close to 90% of the reviewers rated the show four (out of five) stars or above, resulting in a peak rating of 9.1/10 for the show. Over 3,580 trending topics on major Chinese social media platforms featured the popular series, and the related discussions amassed over 100 million views. The show's popularity also generated much attention to its featured elements. From the style and mannerism of particular characters to the lines spoken or even the food featured, the public showed great interest in deepening their connection to different aspects of the show.

DAI Ying, Senior Vice President at iQIYI and the General Manager of the Original Drama Division, said during an interview that "The strong user reviews and viewing performance we saw on The Knockout set a solid foundation for iQIYI for the rest of the year. The show is also a confidence-booster for the industry overall: for industry participants, seeing the popularity and influence a piece of high-quality content can achieve marks the beginning of a virtuous cycle."

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, [email protected]

iQIYI_New_Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN09081&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-presented-series-the-knockout-achieves-record-breaking-popularity-in-china-301741843.html

SOURCE iQIYI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN09081&Transmission_Id=202302080638PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN09081&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.