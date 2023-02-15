Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in March.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

SIG Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date and time: March 2, 2023

Webcast: No formal presentation

The JMP Securities Technology Conference

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA

Date and time: March 6, 2023, 3:30 pm (PT)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjmp58%2Fzd%2F1411800

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

