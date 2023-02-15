iMD Companies Announces Partnership With Cudo Ventures, the Global Leader in Providing Innovative Solutions for Cryptocurrency Mining

1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iMD Companies Inc. (

ICBU, Financial) announced today a partnership with Cudo Ventures, the global leader in providing innovative solutions for cryptocurrency mining.

iMD Companies, Inc. has entered into an agreement with Cudo Ventures. iMD Companies has reached an agreement to be a Core Cudo Partner. Cudo Ventures will be their strategic partner and advisor for activities related to Cudo’s cryptocurrency miner, mining, cloud computing platforms, and web3. This will provide multiple revenue sources for ICBU.

Cudo is the global leader in providing monetization applications for users around the world providing an elite turnkey mining platform. Cudo has technology that is both sustainable and a solution that is 100% carbon neutral.

Cudo is not only producing innovative software that makes mining cryptocurrency easy and safe for everybody, but they are committed to doing so with a clean environmental conscience.

iMD Companies CEO Rick Wilson said, “It has been a long awaited solution for iMD. Cudo is the only way to go for crypto mining, web3, and all of their wonderfully truly innovative solutions! We believe revenue for iMD will grow substantially with the Cudo Ventures partnership.”

Nuno Perreira, Vice President of Partnerships at Cudo Ventures and Cudos commented, "Utilizing their renewable energy sources powered by solar panels, iMD's company vision supporting Bitcoin mining and the cloud computing infrastructure, including the likes of video rendering and AI, is perfectly aligned with Cudo's ethos and product suite. Not only will we be supporting them with BTC mining but also the tokenization of thousands of users who can participate and enter this ever-growing innovative and sustainable space. This is a very exciting partnership that will bring great value to both of our companies."

About Cudos and Cudo Ventures

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs and gaming experiences to realize the vision of a decentralized Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralized, permission-less access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

Learn more:

Website, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, Discord, Medium, Podcast

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. is a Florida Corporation, has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT , Web3, hashrate and Metaverse markets. iMD's is committed to combining the expertise of our team and partner members to create a cohesive force, growing our brands and carrying the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. Social Media

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc

Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc/

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
iMD Companies, Inc.
[email protected]

