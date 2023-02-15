SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce significant updates to its beloved shareholders moving forward throughout 2023.

FBC Holding, Inc. is off to a phenomenal start in 2023 with a strategic aggressive approach on multiple plans coming up as the year progresses! The company is currently seeking professional musicians along with athletes in a movement to create an in depth collaboration that will bring Formrunner Apparel to the spotlight in the streetwear industry. Once this is achieved, it will lead to other avenues of business such as mass revenue and growth overall. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "Formrunner is also in the process of plotting a giant musical festival with big headliners and other popular streetwear clothing vendors for the fall of this year, and we will be announcing the lineup in the near future as soon as we have an established date. By hosting this event, it will really get us where we need to be in the industry and we can't stress enough how excited we are to make it happen!" In addition to this exciting news, Super Bowl LVII is being held in Arizona this Sunday February 12th, which means the company will see significant revenue as visitors & celebrities will be visiting from all over the country. With that being said, Formrunner Apparel is beyond ready with discounts for Super Bowl LVII & Black History Month and has doubled its inventory with the latest fashion for this special occasion at its high-end retail location Hyperviolent located in Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall right across from Foot Locker. 2023 is going to be a fantastic year for FBC Holding, Inc. and the company will continue to keep the public informed on the topics discussed.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built a significant reputation by delivering on both Clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives. Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to establish valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors and the company cannot wait to see what the future holds! More updates to come!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital: the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services, changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

