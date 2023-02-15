Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced new offers aimed to help small and micro businesses (SMBs) accept digital payments, fine-tune their essential systems and save on the technology needed to grow and build business resilience. With Visa+SavingsEdge, eligible Visa Small Business cardholders can unlock automatic savings and discounts on business-related services and goods through their card issuer, including brand-new offers from Bench Accounting and Yahoo.

“Despite over 80% of small businesses using a credit card for their business spend, we see that almost one-third still use their personal card1,“ said Veronica Fernandez, SVP and North America Head of Business Solutions at Visa. “Business cards and their associated benefits are extremely important for SMBs; they can help with cashflow, drive savings and increase business efficiencies. With Visa SavingsEdge, when small businesses use their business card, they can take advantage of offers and discounts with key business-related suppliers while helping to support their bottom line.”

Small Businesses Save with Visa SavingsEdge

Small Business cardholders can get more from their Visa Business card and save on expenses from nearly 60 merchants through Visa SavingsEdge. The program offers two paths to save on business expenses with Everyday Savings, which are applied as statement credits to cardholders’ future statements, and Instant Savings, discounted offers that can be redeemed instantly on select merchant websites.

New Instant Savings offers include:

Bench Accounting 2 : New users can enjoy their first month free, plus 30% off the next three months by signing up through Visa SavingsEdge. Cardholders can connect their Visa Small Business card to seamlessly pull in transaction data for easy automated bookkeeping, reporting and tax preparation.

New users can enjoy their first month free, plus 30% off the next three months by signing up through Visa SavingsEdge. Cardholders can connect their Visa Small Business card to seamlessly pull in transaction data for easy automated bookkeeping, reporting and tax preparation. Yahoo3: Cardholders can get 50% off System Mechanic, Yahoo’s go-to software package that improves PC performance and optimizes speed and function by fixing over 30,000 PC issues.

The value of a Visa Small Business card does not stop there and continues with built-in benefits from Dovly, the first smart credit engine designed to help raise consumer credit scores, and NortonLifeLock%2C a global leader in consumer cyber safety.

SMBs Go Digital with Authorize.net

For SMBs looking to jump start their digital payment journey, Visa is offering a special two-day promotion to help businesses reduce the costs associated with getting online and accepting digital payments.

This weekend, Authorize.net, Visa’s small business digital payment management platform, will waive its monthly gateway fee for the life of the account, along with transactional fees for the first 50,000 transactions for new customers in the United States of America who sign up between February 11-12 – an offer valued up to $5,0004 or more per small business. With features like advanced fraud protection and invoicing, to subscription billing and simple checkout, Authorize.net is a plug and play way to simplify payment solutions, manage bottom lines and enable increased revenue by opening new digital payment streams.

For more information on how Authorize.net can help small businesses with their digital transformation and to take advantage of this two-day offer, visit Authorize.net and sign up between February 11-12.

Powering SMB Growth Globally

As the largest small business payment network in the world, Visa provides products, services and programs that go beyond payment tools and help small- and micro-businesses alike to be more competitive. Visa’s full suite of payment services is designed to help SMBs both pay and get paid, including Visa Business credit and debit cards, business reporting, payment controls and digital payment management platforms, among many other solutions. These latest offers build on Visa’s pledge to help digitize+50+million+SMBs and enable more small businesses to accept digital payments and gain greater access to the digital economy, a multi-year goal it set in 2020.

For more small business resources, visit the Visa+Small+Business+Hub or to find out more about or redeem Visa Business cardholder offers, visit Visa+SavingsEdge.

1 Source: Visa Small Business Payments Behavior Study was commissioned by Visa Inc. and conducted among small business owners via online survey in June 2022 by Ipsos.

2 Offer is only for valid new Bench Accounting clients. Offer valid through 11-01-2023. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer.

3 Yahoo is solely responsible for this offer. Offer is based on and subject to the individual Merchant's terms and conditions. Offer is valid through Dec 31, 2023.

4 Transaction fees for the first 50,000 transactions are waved at .10 cents per transaction, equaling a $5,000 savings. $25 monthly gateway fees are also waived. Terms+and+conditions+apply

