ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics ( CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in February.

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Citi’s 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit
Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

Investor Contact:
Susan Kim
+1-617-307-7503
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Rachel Eides
+1-617-315-4493
[email protected]

