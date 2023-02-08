Altair Announces Future.Industry 2023 Global Flagship Event

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023

Virtual event will feature experts discussing the latest technology, tools, and trends in computational science and data analytics

TROY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and intelligence is pleased to announce Future.Industry 2023, the company's flagship annual event, that will take place virtually on March 8-9. The event will explore the latest megatrends impacting our world, and dive into how the convergence of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), AI, and data analytics can unlock the full potential of organizations' technology investments.

"Future.Industry is the biggest event of the year for Altair, where we – alongside some of the world's top thinkers – showcase the creative disruption, technologies, and ideas that are revolutionizing the way people live and work," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "We look forward to exploring the innovations that drive positive change in all corners of the globe and in all industries."

Featured speakers and topics:

  • Sheryl Connelly, futurist and global consumer trends expert: "Demystifying the Future"
  • Sandy Carter, senior vice president and channel chief, Unstoppable Domains: "The Metaverse, Convergence of AI and Engineering, and Other Trends"
  • Dr. Vikram Shyam, futurist, NASA Glenn Research Center: "A Future Beyond Convergence Exploring Biocene – the Age of New Life"
  • Dr. Carlo Cavazzoni, head of research and development, Leonardo S.p.A.: "Converging HPC and Cloud Infrastructure for Engineering Applications in Aerospace and Defense"
  • Martha Bennett, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester: "Be Future Fit with Data and Analytics"
  • David E. Martin, manager of industry partnerships and outreach, Argonne National Laboratory: "Impact of Leadership Computing on Science and Industry"
  • Doodong Kim, senior researcher for vehicle component solutions, LG Electronics: "Development of Data-Driven Platform for Structural Reliability Verification"
  • Hod Lipson, professor, Columbia University: "Open AI and Trends in Engineering and AI"

At Future.Industry 2023, attendees will also hear from presenters from premier organizations such as Google, Intel, Eaton Research Labs, NVIDIA, John Deere, AMD – and more – along with Altair experts and executives as they discuss today's biggest trends and technologies. The event is geared toward audiences of all levels and disciplines, and will offer high-level content as well as specialized industry- and topic-specific presentations and panels – something interesting for everyone.

Future.Industry 2023 will take place in three time zones covering the AMER, EMEA, and APAC regions, and will feature live audio translations into French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. This year's event is sponsored by Google Cloud, Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and Oracle. Media sponsors include Develop3D, Scientific Computing World, HPCWire, SemiWiki, and insideHPC.

To learn more about Future.Industry 2023 and to register for the event, visit https://events.altair.com/future-industry-2023/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

+1 212.871.3927

[email protected]

[email protected]

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


[email protected]


