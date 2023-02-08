MODINE CREATES COMFORTABLE AIR ALONG THE COASTLINE WITH LAUNCH OF SENTINEL® HIGH HUMIDITY

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 8, 2023

Leading HVAC manufacturer continues to showcase commitment to K-12 schools with new ventilation product.

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the HVAC industry, is continuing to showcase its commitment to providing K-12 schools with adequate, comfortable ventilation solutions with the recent launch of its Sentinel® High Humidity.

Modine_Manufacturing_Company_Sentinel_High_Humidity.jpg

The Sentinel® High Humidity is designed to provide accurate temperature and humidity control in humid climates, such as the Gulf Coast, with a dual coil/fan arrangement. With a dedicated outside air pretreatment coil, the unit is able to introduce dehumidified, comfortable air into classrooms and provide high-quality ventilation.

"At Modine Manufacturing, one of our main goals is engineering cleaner, healthier air for K-12 schools through innovative HVAC solutions," said Kimberly Raduenz, Manager, Strategic Marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "We want students to have the best environment possible to learn and grow. While our regular Airedale Sentinel® Vertical Unit Ventilator is a great all-around product for classrooms across the nation, the Sentinel® High Humidity addresses the specific needs of classrooms located in areas with higher moisture in the air. Thanks to the dual coil and dual fan arrangement, the Sentinel® High Humidity can introduce clean, outside air into classrooms without high levels of moisture being an issue."

The Sentinel® High Humidity can dehumidify outside air up to 500 cubic feet per minute thanks to the dedicated outside air pretreatment coil. With the coil, the outside air is dehumidified before being mixed into the return air and passed through the primary coil. In addition, for areas that may experience sub-freezing temperatures, a one-row hot water coil or electric heat help protect against freezing.

"Comfortable air inside classrooms plays a vital role in the students' experience in K-12 facilities," Raduenz said. "For schools in high humidity climates, a single six-row cooling coil may not be sufficient to provide the proper humidity control and maintain a comfortable room temperature in the classroom. The Sentinel® High Humidity solves that problem using a dual coil and dual fan arrangement that offers accurate temperature and humidity control and adequate ventilation."

To learn more about Modine HVAC solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine
At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Ripley
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL06501&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-creates-comfortable-air-along-the-coastline-with-launch-of-sentinel-high-humidity-301739500.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06501&Transmission_Id=202302080703PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06501&DateId=20230208

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.