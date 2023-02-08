3M M*Modal Fluency for Imaging wins #1 Best in KLAS award for second year in a row in the Speech Recognition: Front-End Imaging category

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 8, 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third time in four years, 3M™ M*Modal Fluency for Imaging is ranked first in the category Speech Recognition Front-End, Imaging in the KLAS Research annual software and services report.

Based solely on client feedback collected via confidential interviews and product evaluations on six categories over a one-year period, the Best in KLAS report recognizes companies that have made significant strides to improve health care. The awards signify top industry vendors' commitment to and partnerships with the health care IT industry.

"3M Fluency for Imaging has taken our reporting to a whole new level with its accurate speech recognition, ease and flexibility of use," said Dr. Arif Kidwai, president at St. Johns Radiology Associates. "It helps reduce administrative burden on radiologists and 3M's ongoing, responsive support further enhances the user experience. It's no wonder 3M continues to be a leader in the industry."

Designed to reimagine the reporting workflow and experience of radiologists, 3M Fluency for Imaging is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical documentation and workflow management solution. It is an advanced speech reporting solution with built-in computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) functionality that delivers proactive insights in real time. It also provides integrated productivity tools to expedite the creation of diagnostic reports. 3M Fluency for Imaging delivers high accuracy, performance and interoperability with hundreds of electronic health records (EHRs) and other clinical systems to help radiology departments and practices remain competitive and efficient in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

"We are extremely honored and humbled to win Best in KLAS for Speech Recognition Front-End, Imaging for the second year in a row. This recognition highlights our continued dedication to provide our clients with market leading technology and top of the line customer support," said Garri Garrison, president of 3M Health Information Systems. "Winning Best in KLAS and scoring the highest marks in each category is a tremendous accomplishment and we cannot thank our clients enough for recognizing the difference our technology makes to them and the patients they serve."

For more information about 3M M*Modal's top ranking radiology speech reporting solutions, visit www.3m.com/imaging.

About 3M
At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm that works with thousands of health care professionals and clinicians to gather data and insights on software, services and medical equipment. The firm represents the provider and payer voice, and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting health care industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices.

SOURCE 3M

