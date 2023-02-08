PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only Webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. In addition, domestic callers can dial 1-844-695-5518 and international callers can dial 1-412-902-6749 and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.

A replay of the Webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering access code 5843310 from two hours after the end of the call until March 9, 2023.

