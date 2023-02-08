Heska Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for February 28, 2023

PR Newswire

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 8, 2023

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial performance in a press release before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The Company will also host an earnings call at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-877-41-6152
From outside of the United States, please dial 1-201-389-0879
Reference Conference ID: 13736218

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at: Heska Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call Webcast.

A telephonic replay will be available at 2 p.m. ET on February 28th through 11:59 p.m. ET on March 14, 2023 and the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

To access the replay by telephone:

From within the United States, please dial 1-800-512-2921
From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671
Reference Replay Pin Number: 13736218

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) sells, manufactures, markets, and supports diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners. Heska's portfolio includes point-of-care diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables including rapid assay diagnostic products; digital cytology services; point-of-care digital imaging diagnostic products; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software ("PIMS") and related software and support; reference laboratory testing; allergy testing and immunotherapy; heartworm preventive products; and vaccines. Heska's primary focus is supporting companion animal veterinarians in providing care to their patients. Heska's business is composed of two operating and reportable segments: North America and International. North America consists of the United States, Canada and Mexico. International consists of geographies outside of North America, primarily in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia and Malaysia. The Company's strategic focus on point-of-care diagnostic laboratory and imaging products is included in both segments. The North America segment also includes the contract manufacturing of vaccines and pharmaceutical products and a small veterinary laboratory, and the International segment includes PIMS business and veterinary laboratories. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA08638&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-and-earnings-call-scheduled-for-february-28-2023-301741596.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation

