Johnson Controls and Willow to collaborate on digital solutions that create smarter, healthier, more sustainable buildings

1 hours ago
CORK, Ireland and REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023

CORK, Ireland and REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, and Willow, a leading provider of digital twin solutions for critical infrastructure and real estate today announced a global collaboration to digitally transform buildings and facilities into healthier, safer and more sustainable environments for their customers and occupants.

Johnson Controls and Willow have committed to jointly bring next-generation solutions to their customers. Digital twins are playing an increasingly important role in the design, construction, and ongoing operation of healthy buildings and facilities and can be particularly valuable when analyzing large datasets and predicting patterns and trends.

"When it comes to our OpenBlue suite of connected solutions, our customers see the return on their investment for creating smarter, healthier and more sustainable buildings – it's a win for them and the environment," said Rodney Clark, vice president and chief commercial officer, Johnson Controls. "We look forward to working with Willow to provide increasingly robust digital twin solutions to our mutual customers."

"Through this partnership we have an incredible opportunity to help customers reimagine what is possible when they digitize their buildings and facilities at scale," said Joshua Ridley, chief executive officer, and co-founder of Willow. "By integrating the power of WillowTwin™ with Johnson Controls OpenBlue Digital Twin platform, customers can obtain operational efficiency and cost reductions, improve their sustainability management and improve IoT/Operational Technology security across their buildings and facilities portfolios globally."

In connection with this collaboration, Johnson Controls and Willow have entered into a go-to-market agreement and license agreement for the use of digital twin technology patents held by Johnson Controls. The companies also agreed to strengthen their technology and business collaboration in marketing, implementation and interoperability.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @JohnsonControls on social platforms.

About Willow:

Willow is a leading provider of digital twin solutions for critical infrastructure and real estate. Willow's digital twin software, WillowTwin™ assembles and structures data across static, spatial and live sources, into a virtual replica of the built form. Through the twin, users can drive savings through operational efficiency and cost reductions, transform their sustainability management, and improve IoT/Operational Technology security across their assets. Willow is a global technology company with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Learn more at Willowinc.com

Willow Contact:


Sarah Berman, President, The Berman Group


Direct: 212.450.7300


Email: [email protected]




Johnson Controls Media Contacts:


INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Gates

Karen Tognarelli

Direct: +1 414.524.5785

Direct: +1 571-214-7744

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

