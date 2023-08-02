B. Riley Financial, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $459.00Mil. The top holdings were BW(34.30%), ALTG(17.24%), and AREN(10.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 16,130,163 shares in NAS:LILM, giving the stock a 4.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.58 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Lilium NV traded for a price of $1.3 per share and a market cap of $515.97Mil. The stock has returned -73.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Lilium NV has a price-book ratio of 1.55 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.62.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:LAZY by 1,496,404 shares. The trade had a 3.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.09.

On 02/08/2023, Lazydays Holdings Inc traded for a price of $12.84 per share and a market cap of $135.29Mil. The stock has returned -22.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lazydays Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,600,000 shares of NYSE:CHRA for a total holding of 2,888,889. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.86.

On 02/08/2023, Charah Solutions Inc traded for a price of $6.6 per share and a market cap of $22.26Mil. The stock has returned -86.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charah Solutions Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:FAZE by 1,094,849 shares. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.98.

On 02/08/2023, FaZe Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.09 per share and a market cap of $79.03Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FaZe Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The guru established a new position worth 1,725,471 shares in NAS:ASTS, giving the stock a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.03 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, AST SpaceMobile Inc traded for a price of $6.05 per share and a market cap of $430.82Mil. The stock has returned 5.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AST SpaceMobile Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.92 and a price-sales ratio of 15.77.

