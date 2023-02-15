Cyngn to Participate at Emerging Growth Investor Conference

Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, will participate at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11:55 a.m. PT/2:55 p.m. ET. Register here to view the presentation live. A replay will be available on the Cyngn website under the “Investor Relations, Events and Presentations” section at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cyngn.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F.

Emerging Growth Conference (Virtual)
Wednesday, February 8, 2023; 2:55 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. ET
Ben Landen, VP of Business Development

Ben Landen joined Cyngn in 2019 and serves as VP of Business Development. Prior to Cyngn, Landen was Head of Product and Business Development at DeepScale, an AI startup that was acquired by Tesla. DeepScale was founded out of UC Berkeley and developed efficient computer vision solutions for autonomous driving, using deep neural networks. Prior to that, Landen managed an automotive semiconductor product line with over $100M in annual revenues as Senior Business Manager at Maxim Integrated. Landen has a MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and a B.S. in electrical engineering from California Polytechnic University SLO.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

