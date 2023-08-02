COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 370 stocks valued at a total of $712.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.16%), VTI(2.25%), and MSFT(1.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 62,314 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 100,677. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.19.

On 02/08/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $86.05 per share and a market cap of $107.30Bil. The stock has returned 39.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 51,579 shares in NAS:FTCS, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.52 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, First Trust Capital Strength ETF traded for a price of $75.06 per share and a market cap of $8.77Bil. The stock has returned -1.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a price-book ratio of 5.10.

During the quarter, COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 46,107 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 157,629. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 02/08/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.41 per share and a market cap of $47.48Bil. The stock has returned 1.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.67.

The guru sold out of their 44,308-share investment in ARCA:FDV. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.49 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF traded for a price of $26.0269 per share and a market cap of $43.34Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

During the quarter, COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 72,487 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 102,670. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 02/08/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $49.96 per share and a market cap of $12.58Bil. The stock has returned 6.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

