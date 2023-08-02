Blue Grotto Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $415.00Mil. The top holdings were PRFT(11.25%), VRRM(10.59%), and MITK(9.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Grotto Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 970,945 shares in NYSE:EDR, giving the stock a 5.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.32 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $22 per share and a market cap of $6.37Bil. The stock has returned -28.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The guru established a new position worth 521,767 shares in NAS:MTCH, giving the stock a 5.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.21 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Match Group Inc traded for a price of $48.81 per share and a market cap of $13.63Bil. The stock has returned -56.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Match Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 153,527-share investment in NAS:FANG. Previously, the stock had a 4.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.13 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $143.56 per share and a market cap of $26.12Bil. The stock has returned 17.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 178,774-share investment in NAS:ETSY. Previously, the stock had a 4.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.42 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $145.03 per share and a market cap of $18.23Bil. The stock has returned 6.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.72 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DECK by 44,670 shares. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $362.97.

On 02/08/2023, Deckers Outdoor Corp traded for a price of $417.61 per share and a market cap of $11.01Bil. The stock has returned 41.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

