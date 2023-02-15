KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Medina Crossing, its latest new, single-family home community in Southwest San Antonio, situated in the city of Von Ormy. The new homes at Medina Crossing are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The community is within walking distance of Resnik Middle School and Southwest Legacy High School, and future community amenities will include a park, playground and pool.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys.

“Medina Crossing’s convenient location is within walking distance of area schools and features spacious new homes that live bigger for less,” said Jeff Ferguson, President of KB Home’s San Antonio division. “Families will appreciate the community's proximity to outdoor riverfront recreation and future community amenities, including a park, playground and pool. Whether this is your first home or you’re an experienced buyer, KB Home is here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Medina Crossing is conveniently situated minutes to Loop 410 South and offers an easy commute to downtown San Antonio, JBSA-Lackland and major employers, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing and Port San Antonio. The nearby Medina River Natural Area, a beautiful 511-acre oasis, features a riverfront and wildlife viewing opportunities. Hiking and biking trails also make this community’s location highly desirable.

The Medina Crossing sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $240,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history.

