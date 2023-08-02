Sanford Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $420.00Mil. The top holdings were USMV(8.11%), GSLC(7.94%), and IJH(7.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sanford Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sanford Advisory Services, LLC bought 119,026 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 123,557. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.67.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $37.21Bil. The stock has returned -3.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sanford Advisory Services, LLC bought 63,961 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 77,038. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $85.70Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sanford Advisory Services, LLC bought 14,184 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 22,385. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $381.49 per share and a market cap of $285.17Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Sanford Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSLC by 55,563 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.25.

On 02/08/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $82.26000000000001 per share and a market cap of $11.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

During the quarter, Sanford Advisory Services, LLC bought 35,990 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 45,186. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.8.

On 02/08/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.41 per share and a market cap of $32.35Bil. The stock has returned -3.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

