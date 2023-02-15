Rackspace Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Molu, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (February 22, 2023) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

For listeners who would like to participate in the question-and-answer session, or need to obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following
link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI775d26b4572a4772930b44a25ec09d47

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer’s cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Robert Watson, [email protected]
Media Contact: Natalie Silva, [email protected]

