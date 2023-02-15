%3Cb%3EAmprius+Technologies%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that it will participate in the Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The management team is scheduled to present virtually from 12:35 – 1:05 p.m. Eastern time and will be participating in 1x1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Baird representative if you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

For additional information or for any other investor inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005001/en/