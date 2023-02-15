HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division is expanding its government business with another film installation at a Veteran’s Administration in Texas. This film installation included decorative film and C-Bond Secure, which is a patented, liquid glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution.

San Antonio-based Patriot Glass Solutions offers two primary security film products: C-Bond Secure, which is used in conjunction with security film to deter forced entry, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass.

“Our customers range from small commercial and residential projects to larger school and government customers,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “No matter the size of the job, we are always proud to be chosen for our first-class installation and best-in-class product offering.”

The Texas Education Agency’s proposed requirements for schools state, “Windowed doors on the ground level or windows that are adjacent to or near a door and are large enough to allow someone to enter if broken must be reinforced with entry-resistant film unless within a secured area.”

A secured area is defined as, “A fence or wall that is at least six feet in height and has anti-scaling design features or is eight feet high; and must be well maintained, and if gated, allows for emergency egress.”

In October 2022, the State of Texas Legislative Budget Board approved, and the State of Texas transferred $400 million in funding to help school districts replace or improve windows, doors, fencing, and other safety measures.

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the operator of the Company’s majority held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at [email protected]. To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we are preparing for a potential surge in demand due to the Texas Education Agency’s proposed requirements for all schools to install window film; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction and labor delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2022, August 15, 2022, and May 16, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

