EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will host a virtual investor day presentation at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

MamaMancini’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Adam L. Michaels and Chief Financial Officer Anthony Gruber will provide a corporate update, discuss management’s one-stop-shop platform company strategy and conclude with a question-and-answer session. The full presentation will be available using the webcast link below.

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time Toll Free Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0882 Conference ID: 13735435 Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1593210&tp_key=b1687f5235

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A telephone playback of the call will be available through Wednesday, March 1, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay number 13735435. A webcast replay of the presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available at the webcast link above or by clicking here: MMMB Investor Day Webcast.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us