Element Biosciences and Bio-Rad Partner to Deliver Seamless RNA Sequencing Workflow Between Element's AVITI™ System and Bio-Rad's SEQuoia™ Express and SEQuoia™ Complete Stranded RNA Library Prep Kits

4 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO and HERCULES, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023

SAN DIEGO and HERCULES, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc. — the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics — and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced a partnership to demonstrate the capabilities of the Bio-Rad SEQuoia RNA Sequencing Library Preparation portfolio on the Element AVITI™ Benchtop Sequencer.

The Element AVITI Sequencing Platform's novel Avidity Sequencing chemistry can be easily adapted for use with the Bio-Rad SEQuoia Complete Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit and the SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit to obtain RNA sequencing accuracy and repeatability among samples and different RNA inputs.

The SEQuoia Complete Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit offers unbiased transcriptome profiling during RNA sequencing by capturing a broad range of RNA subtypes in a single workflow, whether using low or high input RNA. The SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit offers the additional benefit of a highly efficient 3-tube workflow for detection of long RNAs that can be completed in only 3 hours.

The Element AVITI System, a benchtop sequencer with excellent performance, cost savings, and flexibility, combines a simple workflow with exceptional data quality. For enhanced experiment design freedom, the AVITI System features two flow cells, each operating independently, while maintaining the option to deliver up to 2 billion reads of combined sequencing output.

Recent collaborative studies show high compatibility and performance for RNA sequencing using SEQuoia library preparation chemistries on the Element AVITI System. Bio-Rad will present the results of this collaboration at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, February 9, at 8:00 AM in Presidential Suite 3131 of the Diplomat Resort Hotel.

"The seamless integration of Element's sequencing technology with Bio-Rad's SEQuoia portfolio helps enable cost-effective, flexible, and high-quality sequencing data for our customers," said Shawn Levy, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Applications, Element Biosciences.

"We are excited to work with Element to provide RNA library preparation chemistries offering high performance for a range of sample types. The collaboration with Element will ensure that our customers can now access this new sequencing platform in a ready-to-use format," said Steven Blakely, Senior Director for the Gene Expression Business, Bio-Rad.

Please visit bio-rad.com/NGSAGBT2023 to learn more about the SEQuoia RNA-Seq Library Preparation Kits.

BIO-RAD and SEQuoia are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories in certain jurisdictions. All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Bio-Rad
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With 70 years of focus on quality and customer service, our products advance the scientific discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are universities, research institutions, hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as public health and commercial laboratories including food safety and environmental quality testing facilities. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has a global network of operations with approximately 8,200 employees worldwide and $2.9 billion in revenues in 2021. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.
Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Bio-Rad Forward Looking Statements:
This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding our products and our expectations about our products. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain risks, our ability to develop and market new or improved products, our ability to compete effectively, international legal and regulatory risks, and product quality and liability issues. For further information regarding our risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" in Bio-Rad's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bio-Rad cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Element Media Contact:
Kristi Heim
Element Biosciences
[email protected]

Bio-Rad Media Contacts:
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Katrina Academia, Inbound Marketing Manager
+1 510-356-7909
[email protected]

Zyme Communications
Esmé Walters
+44 (0) 7737 543244
[email protected]

GuruFocus Screeners

