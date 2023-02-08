REOSTAR ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES FIRST CORPORATE UPDATE OF 2023

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REOSTAR ENERGY CORPORATION (OTC: REOS) is pleased to provide its first corporate update of 2023. The Company is currently repricing its Reg. A offering at this time which we expect to be completed in the first quarter.

Reostar is also pleased to announce that the Company is finalizing its strategic alliance with Larry Myers & Associates a commercial printing firm with printing contracts valued at several million dollars. Larry MYERS and Associates had an annual revenue north of $5 million in 2022.

In addition, Reostar is engaged in the development of additional ventures in the energy sector which will offer further market diversification. We're also in talks with an Iron Ore Mine company that has impressive assets and is currently operating and profitable.

About ReoStar Energy Corp

ReoStar Energy Corp. is an Emerging Growth Energy Company with a two-fold mission: to aggregate existing oil and gas production from proven reserve fields to maximize revenues and to segregate some of those hydrocarbon revenues to acquire alternative energy sources. ReoStar plans to follow the Carbon Neutral protocols to be a Net Zero Carbon Neutral Energy Company by 2050.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ReoStar Energy Corp disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact Information:
Michael Lajtay
CEO
[email protected]

