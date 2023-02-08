West Expands Corning Collaboration and Launches First Product

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023

West Ready Pack™ with Corning Valor® RTU Vials utilizing Stevanato Group's EZ-fill® technology

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announces the expansion of its landmark collaboration with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), that now includes the exclusive distribution rights for Corning Valor® Glass vials and the launch of its first product, West Ready Pack™ with Corning Valor® RTU Vials utilizing SG EZ-fill® technology.

west_pharma_large_Logo.jpg

Together, West and Corning plan to build the next generation of integrated packaging and delivery system solutions.

The West Ready Pack™ with Corning Valor® RTU Vials combines West's highest quality NovaPure® stoppers, Flip-Off® CCS (Clean, Certified, Sterilized) seals and Corning's best-in-class Valor® RTU Vials with SG EZ-fill® technology into a complete containment solution to help bring parenteral drugs and diagnostics to market.

In January 2022, West announced its agreement with Corning that includes a multimillion-dollar investment to expand Corning's Valor® Glass technology with the goal of advancing patient safety and expanding access to life-saving treatments. This strategic collaboration offers leading elastomer-glass system solutions for containment and delivery of injectable medicines. Together, West and Corning plan to build the next generation of integrated packaging and delivery system solutions.

"This year, West celebrates 100 years as an industry leader and scientific innovator, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone with the launch of our first of many products to come from this groundbreaking collaboration," said Chris Ryan, Vice President, Containment and Glass Systems at West. "West Ready Pack™ with Corning Valor® RTU Vials meets the changing and reactive needs of the marketplace, while providing our customers a complete vial containment solution from development through commercialization."

"Corning is excited to expand our collaboration with West to combine our best-in-class vial technology with their highest-quality components," said Brendan Mosher, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. "By incorporating Valor® Glass technology with West Ready Pack™, we are providing drug developers an integrated, industry leading packaging solution that provides the ultimate protection for their molecules, from manufacturing through patient administration."

Valor® RTU Vials with SG EZ-fill® technology helps to enhance the storage and delivery of drugs, provide more reliable access to medicines essential to public health, and optimize production efficiency. This purpose-built pharmaceutical glass is specifically designed to address the challenges of today's manufacturing operations.

The Ready Pack™ combination of NovaPure® stoppers, Flip-Off® CCS seals, and Valor® RTU Vials with SG EZ-fill® technology provides the following benefits to drug developers:

  • Proven Container Closure Integrity (CCI) including the ability to maintain cold storage CCI when cooled to and stored at -80°C;
  • Sterile ready-to-use format that can be directly introduced into filling operations, eliminating the need for component preparation;
  • Premium components with the tightest particulate specifications in West's offering; and
  • Availability in quantities suitable for small-scale filling operations with continuity to quantity options for large-scale commercial operations.

About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

About Corning Incorporated
Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170- year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

Trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

© 2023 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Ready Pack, Flip-Off, NovaPure, and FluroTec are trademarks or registered trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Valor® is a registered trademark of Corning Incorporated.

Corning® is a registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated.

EZ-fill® is a registered trademark of Stevanato Group and/or its affiliates in one or more jurisdictions.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of Corning Valor® Glass.

favicon.png?sn=NE08269&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-expands-corning-collaboration-and-launches-first-product-301741524.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE08269&Transmission_Id=202302080830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE08269&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.