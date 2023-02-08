Ten RE/MAX® Leaders Earn Spots on 2023 RISMedia Newsmakers List

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2023

RE/MAX leaders in the U.S. and Canada were recognized for their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry

DENVER , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten RE/MAX leaders have been recognized among RISMedia's 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers for their accomplishments and contributions to their companies, colleagues and clients, as well as to the larger cause of expanding homeownership.

RISMedia's 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, nominated in 2022 by RISMedia readers and editors, are showcased in six categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries. As noted by RISMedia, the industry leaders being honored are noteworthy for their impact on the real estate industry and their efforts to enhance the lives of consumers.

Five of the 10 leaders named to the list are from RE/MAX, LLC and RE/MAX Canada, including RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey. RE/MAX, LLC leadership was recognized across the board for strategic initiatives launched in 2022, including a real estate Teams pilot program, a new Conversions, Mergers & Acquisitions initiative, and the introduction of MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE technology to the network and the release of the 2022 advertising campaign, "The Right Agent Can Lead the Way."

The 10 RE/MAX leaders featured on the 2023 list are:

LUMINARIES

  • Nick Bailey – RE/MAX, LLC

INFLUENCERS

  • Christopher Alexander – RE/MAX Canada
  • Christopher Audette – RE/MAX First, Alberta, Canada
  • James O'Bryon – RE/MAX Gold Nation, California, Nevada, Arizona
  • David Serle – RE/MAX Services, Florida

FUTURISTS

  • Abby Lee – RE/MAX, LLC
  • Amy Lessinger – RE/MAX, LLC

ACHIEVERS

  • Josh Bolgren – RE/MAX, LLC

CRUSADERS

  • Lisa Nguyen – RE/MAX Professionals, Colorado
  • Marcia Ricchio – RE/MAX Newport Elite, Wisconsin

"It's great to see so many RE/MAX affiliates on this highly respected list," said Nick Bailey. "RE/MAX is a network of leaders at every level of the organization – from local to global. This recognition is a testament to the many ways RE/MAX affiliates contribute to the community and raise the standard across the industry."

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit joinremax.com.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

