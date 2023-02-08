Billtrust Welcomes NSA Computer Exchange Corp as a Referral Partner

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. and HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2023

Wholesale Distribution Consultant Enables Automated Invoicing and Payment Solutions for Clients

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. and HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments leader, has announced NSA Computer Exchange Corp (NSA) as a referral partner. NSA, an Infor Channel and Alliance Partner specializing in CloudSuite Distribution ERP solutions for wholesale distribution companies, will now enable its clients to solve account receivable challenges with automated invoicing and payment solutions.

Billtrust_Logo.jpg

Billtrust has announced NSA Computer Exchange as a referral partner.

NSA has built a standardized integration approach for onboarding customers to Billtrust. With mutual and extensive experience serving wholesale distribution companies and a shared integration, this newly announced partnership represents the ideal solution to help NSA's clients take advantage of an automated solution for invoicing and payments, as well as Billtrust's Business Payments Network.

"NSA is proud to refer a proven provider like Billtrust to our clients," said Patrick VanPutte, NSA President & COO. "With their consultative approach to seamless ERP integrations, as well as a proven ability to help wholesale distributors get paid faster, the Billtrust order-to-cash platform will maximize cash flow and business growth for our clients.

"We are honored that NSA has selected Billtrust to help their clients gain a distinct advantage in the marketplace through industry-leading receivables and integrated payments capabilities," said Nick Babinsky, Billtrust Senior Vice President, Channel Partnerships.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. The order-to-cash process is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of the order-to-cash process, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

About NSA Computer Exchange Corp (NSA)

Since 1984, NSA Computer Exchange Corp (NSA) has been helping successful wholesale distribution businesses grow and prosper by leveraging and implementing world-class software and processes. Our mantra is simple and clear – the right product, the right process, and the right people to ensure a successful project and a long-term relationship. Having over 3 decades of working knowledge in inventory and warehouse management, accounting and financing, software development, eCommerce, business intelligence, networking, communications, and sales and project management, our processes have become refined beyond reproach.

Media Contact
Paul Accardo
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY08467&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billtrust-welcomes-nsa-computer-exchange-corp-as-a-referral-partner-301741358.html

SOURCE Billtrust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08467&Transmission_Id=202302080857PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08467&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.