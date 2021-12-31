PR Newswire

Museum of Science & History (MoSH) Exhibit in Memphis, TN Runs Until May 6, 2023

TORONTO and DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) – Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. ("Perimeter" or the "Company") – a commercial-stage medical technology company – announced that its investigational AI technology is being featured in a museum exhibit entitled "Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine," which is open now through May 6, 2023 at the Museum of Science & History (MoSH) in Memphis, TN.

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer stated, "We're excited and honored to be included in the MoSH exhibit that covers a wide variety ways AI is being used now and in the future. Breast surgeons at West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Memphis were among the first healthcare leaders to participate in our ongoing clinical trial evaluating Perimeter's next-generation ultra-high resolution optical imaging technology using AI. Our goal is to harness the power of machine learning and AI to help surgeons quickly visualize microscopic tissue structures in real time so they can make more informed decisions in the operating room in the hopes of reducing re-operations and improving outcomes for cancer patients."

Mr. Sobotta continued, "Importantly, our next-gen AI is built upon Perimeter's own technology platform that includes our commercially launched S-Series OCT imaging system along with an extensive proprietary data set, or visual library. As we develop and commercialize this game-changing technology, we have the benefit of strategic guidance from AI industry leaders, such as Anantha Kancherla of Meta, who sits on the Perimeter Board of Directors. Looking even further ahead, we see the potential to leverage our AI knowledge in other healthcare applications beyond cancer surgery."

More information about the MoSH exhibit can be found here.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF) (FSE: 4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "likely," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, information regarding the potential benefits of Perimeter S-Series OCT, Perimeter B-Series OCT, and Perimeter ImgAssist and Perimeter's business focus are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, any particular result will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter's control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter's current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market, and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is available on Perimeter's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

CONTACT:

Jeremy Sobotta

Chief Executive Officer

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)

Jodi Regts

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Direct: 469-743-1834

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perimeter-medical-imaging-ai-announces-its-proprietary-ai-technology-is-featured-in-an-interactive-museum-exhibit-on-artificial-intelligence-301741482.html

SOURCE Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc.