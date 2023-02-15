Experian Health, a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions, has been awarded the top KLAS ranking in the Claims Management and Clearinghouse and Revenue Cycle: Contract Management categories for its ClaimSource® and Contract Manager products. Winners were announced in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Professional Services report released today.

As the healthcare industry grapples with labor shortages, rising costs and increasingly denied claims, effective revenue cycle solutions that improve accuracy and efficiencies are more paramount than ever.

“We’re extremely honored to receive this recognition because it represents our commitment to provide best-in-class products and customer service to our clients,” said Tom Cox, president of Experian Health.

Experian Health’s ClaimSource is an automated and scalable claims management system that reduces denials and increases revenue in a single application.

Its Contract Manager product verifies contractually allowed amounts for all applicable claims, monitors payer compliance with contract terms, and models the financial implications of proposed contracts.

“Our goal is to simplify the administrative aspects of care by addressing healthcare’s biggest business challenges using the power of Experian’s data, analytics and technology. By helping providers automate processes and reduce claim denials, we have a major impact on their operations and financial solvency so they can be in a better position to serve patients,” adds Cox.

KLAS is a research and insights corporation involved in the healthcare IT sector. It presents “Best in KLAS” status to those vendor solutions that help healthcare entities give superior care to patients. This accolade is only for those solutions that occupy the top positions in the market segments where at least two goods meet the minimal KLAS Konfidence criteria. KLAS was founded with a desire to help providers, and now payers, find transparency in the healthcare IT marketplace.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report,” said KLAS Chief Executive Officer Adam Gale.

To see the 2023 report, go to: https%3A%2F%2Fklasresearch.com%2Freport%2F2023-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-professional-services%2F3037

To learn more about Experian Health Revenue Cycle solutions, visit+https%3A%2F%2Fwww.experian.com%2Fhealthcare%2Fsolutions%2Frevenue-cycle-management-solution.

About Experian Health

At Experian Health, we serve more than 60 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 7,500 medical practices, labs, pharmacies and other healthcare providers with data-driven platforms and insights that help our clients make smarter business decisions, deliver a better bottom line and establish strong patient relationships.

Part of Experian, the world’s leading information services company, our Experian Health business is known for its patient access heritage, advanced data insights and patent-pending Touchless Workflow™ which help providers, labs, pharmacies and other risk-bearing entities power opportunities in today’s consumer-driven healthcare environment.

Experian has 21,700 people operating across 30 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

For more information about Experian Health, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.experianhealth.com. Learn more about Experian at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global+news+blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

