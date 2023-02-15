Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on February 21st

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Glatfelter Corporation (: GLT), announced today that it expects to issue its 2022 fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/.

What:Q4 2022 Glatfelter Earnings Conference Call
When:Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Participant Dial-in Number:(323) 794-2423
(800) 289-0438
Conference ID:1829962
Webcast registry:Q4 2022 Glatfelter Earnings Webcast
OR access via our website:Glatfelter Webcasts and Presentations

You may preregister for the webcast to receive email alerts. Replay will be available, via the webcast link, approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of our earnings call.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2021 net sales were $1.1 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.


Contacts:
Investors:Media:
Ramesh ShettigarEileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746(717) 225-2793


