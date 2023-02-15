CI+Global+Asset+Management(“CI GAM”) announces a new investment solution designed to deliver the benefits of private markets investing to individual investors.

CI GAM is using a fund-of-funds structure to provide investors with diversified exposure to a variety of private markets asset classes and best-in-class alternative asset managers through a simple one-ticket solution. Asset classes include venture capital and private equity, credit, infrastructure and real estate.

“This new strategy addresses a significant need in the Canadian market by providing individual investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to private markets,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial Corp., CI GAM’s parent company. “The most sophisticated Canadian institutional investors allocate 30-40% of their portfolios to private markets, while allocations by retail investors are typically zero. This disconnect is not due to private markets being good for one segment of investors and not another; it’s entirely driven by awareness, access and complexity – all three of which are solved in our new strategy.”

“Private markets offer the potential for improved risk-adjusted returns, higher yields, and lower realized volatility compared with public markets,” said Marc-André Lewis, Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer of CI GAM. “In addition to offering multi-manager, multi-asset class exposure to private markets, our solution benefits from CI GAM’s expertise in asset allocation – managing the allocations between managers and funds – and our ability to offer attractive overall pricing, thanks to our size and scale.”

With this new mandate, CI GAM is building on its experience in private markets solutions, including managing liquidity risks associated with these investments. The new solution leverages CI’s existing relationships with three established private markets investment firms – Adams Street Partners, CBRE Global Investment Partners, and HarbourVest Partners – and will include other global investment managers.

CI GAM’s new private markets strategy is now open to investments by other CI GAM funds as part of their less-liquid portfolio sleeve, where appropriate. It is expected to be made available to accredited investors later this year.

Private markets investments are those made in entities that are not publicly listed or traded. Asset classes include private equity (taking an ownership stake in a private company), private credit (issuing loans or otherwise investing in the debt of a private company) and venture capital (investments in startups or other emerging businesses). In addition, infrastructure and real estate are considered distinct asset classes within private markets because of their attractive characteristics, including holding real assets and the potential for generating consistent, lower-risk, long-term cash flows.

Providing expanded access to private markets is part of CI GAM’s strategy of building out a robust lineup of alternative investments, offering advisors and investors valuable new tools to help them meet their investment objectives in today’s challenging markets. CI GAM also manages a diverse lineup of seven liquid+alternatives mandates with approximately $3.3 billion in total assets (as at December 31, 2022).

Certain investment solutions offered by CI GAM, including the new multi-manager, multi-asset class solution, are made in reliance on exemptions from the prospectus requirement in Canada, including where investments are made by accredited investors who meet minimum investment thresholds and other qualifying criteria, through registered dealers.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $375.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

This document contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “foresee”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “goal”, “plan” and “project” and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “could” or “would”. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that all announced transactions will be completed and that assets levels do not decline prior to completion, the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, there is no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Adams Street Partners, LLC., CBRE Global Investors, and HarbourVest Partners L.P. are portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by CI Global Asset Management.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.

