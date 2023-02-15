Celanese Expanding Portfolio of Sustainable Products Across Acetyl Chain

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Celanese+Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, announced the availability of more sustainable versions of multiple Acetyl Chain materials with mass balance bio-content. These offerings will be designated as ECO-B, consistent with the innovative bio-based offerings introduced for Engineered Materials customers in previous years. While many Acetyl Chain solutions already help customers to improve sustainability by reducing waste and materials usage, this expanded product portfolio provides an opportunity to take an additional step with an offering that is chemically identical to the standard products.

Mass balance enables fossil and bio-based feedstocks to be mixed in production but accounted for separately through a third-party certified accounting process. This approach allows the transition from fossil to renewable raw materials to occur while preserving the energy efficiency benefits associated with large-scale manufacturing. Bio-based feedstocks originate from non-fossil origins and can come from various types of organic waste.

“Celanese ECO-B products enable customers to realize reductions in CO2 emissions in their end-use products and advance their renewable content goals,” said Lori Ryerkerk, Celanese chairman, chief executive officer and president. “The planned offerings, including our ECO-B Emulsion Polymers, ELOTEX® Redispersible Powders and Ateva® EVA Polymers, not only provide a strong value proposition to help customers meet greenhouse gas footprint reduction and sustainable content targets, but also allow them to create further-differentiated offerings for their end customers, particularly in the building and construction, adhesives, fiber coatings, flexible packaging, paint and furniture markets.”

Celanese will also offer ECO-B versions of other Acetyl Chain intermediate chemicals including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer, amines, acetate esters and anhydrides, all designed to help support customers in developing more sustainable product offerings for their downstream markets. Celanese chemicals are essential to the end production of a wide range of products, with applications like pharmaceutical solvents, crop protection, photovoltaics, cleaning products, inks, lubricants, and engineered foams potentially seeing the most immediate benefit from ECO-B options. All Acetyl Chain ECO-B products are now available for commercial orders and delivery time will vary based on product and region-specific details.

Potential sustainable content in products can vary based upon a wide range of inputs including chemical composition, economic considerations and regional availability. Given those factors, Celanese ECO-B products could contain anywhere from 10 percent to 100 percent sustainable content depending on the specific product.

For additional information regarding Celanese sustainability efforts and products, including mass balance, visit www.celanese.com%2Fsustainability.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology, and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 13,000 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit %3Ci%3Ewww.celanese.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005290r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005290/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.