Dogs are a crowd pleaser in Big Game commercials, so Skechers teamed up with the most famous and coolest one of all—Snoop Dogg.

In the thirty second Skechers x Snoop Dogg commercial, which will air in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of the Big Game on Sunday, February 12, Snoop rides, chills, clips and coaches in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® during an action-packed day that takes him from his paper delivery route to the Oval Office. The “All Walks of Life” concept was an idea from Snoop himself.

“I’m a man of the people. I'm excited to partner with Skechers, who always brings something for everyone—just like me,” said Snoop. “In this commercial, I got together with some of my friends, who also all have very active lifestyles and want to be stylish and comfortable at the same time, which we can do with Skechers. They’re shoes for all walks of life.”

The Skechers x Snoop Dogg commercial, which features Snoop’s megahit “Who am I? (What’s my name?),” follows Snoop through a whirlwind day as he demonstrates how Skechers fits every part of his outlandish life. Along for the ride in cameos are fellow Skechers ambassadors Howie Long, Tony Romo, and Snoop’s close friend Martha Stewart.

With few exceptions, Skechers has been a perennial advertiser during the Big Game since first appearing in a spot starring Joe Montana in 2010. One of the brand’s most talked-about spots from 2012 featured Mark Cuban watching a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly racing in Skechers GOrun footwear. Last year, the brand featured Willie Nelson in its 10th campaign centered on the Big Game.

Skechers has been leading the industry in comfort with the development of innovative technologies and materials for many years. Consumers can only find these signature features in Skechers products, including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins®, Skechers Arch Fit®, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, among others. The complete range of Skechers footwear for men, women and kids is available in Skechers retail stores as well as skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Industry Mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,537 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

