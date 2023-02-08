EVERI TO REPORT 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS ON MARCH 1 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (

NYSE:EVRI, Financial) announced today that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT that day.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13735707. The replay will be available until March 8, 2023. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Contact").

About Everi Holdings

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Everi Holdings Inc.

William Pfund

SVP, Investor Relations

702-676-9513 or [email protected]

Everi Holdings Inc.

Steven Kopjo

Director, Investor Relations

702-785-7157 or [email protected]



JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
212-835-8500 or [email protected]


SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

