Cree LED's Three New High-Brightness LEDs Improve Large-Format Video Displays

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Cree+LED%2C+Inc.+%28%26ldquo%3BCree+LED%26rdquo%3B%29, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), today announces the availability of three surface mount diode (SMD) LEDs optimized for large-format, high-resolution video screen applications. These new LEDs provide enhanced performance for all types of large-format displays requiring superior image quality and reliability. These SMDs are ideal for stadium signs, airport displays, command center displays and full-color roadway signs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005363/en/

CRD550_HB_PR_Graphic-1_box-HR.jpg

Cree LED’s new High Brightness LEDs are optimized for large-format, high-resolution video screen applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

First, the CV94A-FGC 3-in-1 red-green-blue (RGB) LED is part of Cree LED’s revolutionary CV94 LED family and features an oval 90°/45° beam angle. CV94 LED SMDs are designed to replace multiple through-hole LEDs in outdoor, larger-pixel pitch applications, such as roadway signs and LED billboards. By replacing multiple through-hole LEDs with a single surface mount LED, signage manufacturers can reduce the complexity and cost of assembling complete displays while also increasing image quality.

Additionally, the CLMWB-FKC, a RGB SMD LED in a small 1.6 x 1.7 mm footprint, has a wide viewing angle and high brightness optimized for high-resolution outdoor LED video screens, such as stadium displays and advertising displays. Both CV94A-FGC and CLMWB-FKC LEDs are IPx8 waterproof rated and feature UV inhibitors to increase reliability in extreme weather conditions.

Finally, the UHD111A-FKA RGB SMD LED features industry-leading brightness and reliability in a compact 1.0 x 1.0 mm package that is optimized for high-resolution indoor LED displays that are used in signage at airports, shopping malls and command centers. Unlike other comparable LEDs of this type, the UHD111A-FKA does not contain wire bonds which results in significant improvement in black levels and contrast ratios.

“Known for our outstanding quality, proven reliability and intellectual property, Cree LED continues to deliver customer-focused innovation and value in the high brightness LED space,” said David Peoples, vice president of marketing at Cree LED. “These new RGB LEDs deliver higher resolution, better image quality and cost savings for many large-format video screen applications.”

All three products are available with short lead times and samples are available through distribution. To learn more about high brightness, surface mount LEDs optimized for large-format, high-resolution video screen applications, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cree-led.com%2Fproducts%2Fapplications%2Fvideo-screens%2F

Cree LED is a registered trademark of CreeLED, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Cree LED

Cree LED offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005363r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005363/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.