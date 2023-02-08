SECTRA WINS FOUR AWARDS FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION -- 10 CONSECUTIVE YEARS OF WINNING IN THE US

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SHELTON, Conn, Feb. 8, 2023

SHELTON, Conn, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has again won the prestigious customer satisfaction award - Best in KLAS - with its radiology module for enterprise imaging, Sectra PACS. Honors earned include US Large PACS, US Small PACS, PACS Global (Canada), and PACS Global (Asia/Oceania). The awards are given by the healthcare IT data and insights company KLAS Research.

For ten straight years, US customers have ranked Sectra PACS (Large 300k+ studies) at the top. Additionally, it is the fourth consecutive win for Canada and the second for Asia/Oceania.

"I am incredibly proud that we have consistently maintained high customer satisfaction in numerous markets for so many years," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

She continues: "Our products and services are designed specifically to facilitate the important role of enterprise imaging within the health system. Receiving these awards is a clear indication that Sectra's motivated and highly skilled employees are doing the right things for our customers."

The first Sectra PACS installation was in Sweden in 1993, and now, the company has more than 2,000 sites worldwide. The radiology module is an integral part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, also comprising VNA and imaging modules for cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and digital pathology in one single system.

This is what the CEO of KLAS, Adam Gale, had to say about this year's winners:

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

To read additional details on Sectra's awards, please visit klasresearch.com.

About Sectra

With 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopaedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. More information at Sectra's website.

Andrea Sowitch, Vice President of Marketing
Sectra, Inc.
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 720 351 0949
Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO
Sectra AB
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 705 23 5227

SOURCE Sectra

GuruFocus Screeners

