Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) expects to announce its fiscal first quarter financial results on Monday, March 6, 2023 before the open of the financial markets. The press release will be available on Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, Ciena will post an additional set of supporting materials to the Quarterly+Results+page%3Cspan%3E+%3C%2Fspan%3Eof the Investor Relations section of its website. Ciena’s management will then host a live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern accessible via www.ciena.com.

Rebroadcast Information

For those listeners unable to participate in the live web broadcast, an archived version of the conference call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the live call in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations%3Cspan%3E+%3C%2Fspan%3Esection of the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website.

