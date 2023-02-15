Craig S. Richards Named Chief Administrative Officer of Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Craig S. Richards, CPA/PFS, CFP®, executive vice president, has been appointed chief administrative officer. He most recently served as director of tax services, and maintains oversight of the firm’s tax services team, which he has led since 2006.

“There are many complexities involved in the delivery of sophisticated wealth management services to individuals and institutions, and the specialists who are in charge of providing them often need expediting and decisioning support. This is why a highly coordinated business response is required,” said John M. Dowd, chief executive officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Craig’s strong technical expertise, his clear understanding of risk, and deep knowledge of our systems put him in an excellent position to lead us in our mission to deliver the best client and advisory experience in the industry.”

Mr. Richards, who joined Fiduciary Trust International in 1984, serves on the firm’s executive, management, and operating committees, and is chairman of the directors trust committee. He is also a member of the boards of directors of Fiduciary Trust Company International and subsidiaries Fiduciary Trust International of Delaware and Fiduciary Trust International of California.

“Fiduciary Trust International’s organization has doubled in size and complexity over the past few years,” said Mr. Richards. “My more than 30 years with the firm have given me the privilege to learn about all of our teams and functions inside-out—and I am pleased to be able to harness this expertise to continue streamlining processes and aligning the execution of core business priorities, so we can deliver a strong client and employee experience.”

Mr. Richards is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the New Jersey State Society of Certified Public Accountants. He holds the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designations. Mr. Richards earned his master of science in taxation from Seton Hall University, and graduated from Saint Peter’s College with a bachelor of science in accounting.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $87 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

